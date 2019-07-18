Melissa Dalgarn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, First Presbyterian Church, Galena. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
David D. Droessler, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Floyd J. Hammel, Dubuque— Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffman Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Audrey J. Henson, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Viola C. Kennedy, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Ehrler Ranch Events Barn, 11866 W. Chetlain Lane, Galena, Ill.
Gary F. Klocke, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, St. Peter Temple Hill Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the pavilion.
William E. Martin, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Thomas J. Reilly, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Lorraine M. Riechers, Belmont, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
Paul V. Schiffman, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Erwin G. Turner, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Linwood Cemetery Mueller Chapel. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Jerry E. Udelhofen, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, until time of services at the chapel.