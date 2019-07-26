Elfie M. Danz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Cornelius L. Donovan, Cascade, Iowa, formerly of rural Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m.
Saturday, July 27,
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Galena Elks Lodge.
Mark A. French, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and noon Saturday until time of services at the church.
Arthur E. Hoffman, Potosi, Wis. — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, British Hollow Cemetery, Potosi Township, Wis.
Judith M. Lippman, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Harold S. Lubben, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Community Church, Maquoketa.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Jeannine I. Schreck, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday until time of
services at the chapel.
Hilda M. Shade, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Herbert Westemeier, Galena, Ill. — Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 p.m. Tuesday until time of services at the chapel.