Helen M. “Mazie” Singsank, 88 of Dubuque, and formerly of Luxemburg, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Luxemburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Helen was born December 12, 1930, in Rickardsville, Iowa, the daughter of John and Clara (Merkes) Klein. She married Gerald A. Singsank on October 15, 1952, in Rickardsville. Together they farmed on the Singsank home farm near Luxemburg until moving to town and opening Singsank Upholstery.
Helen was a “Jane of all trades” decorating cakes, driving a school bus, serving on the Ertl Credit Union Board and the Dubuque County Fair Board for 22 years. In her pastime, she enjoyed knitting & crocheting items, which she sold at the Farmers Market for many years. Helen also worked as an inspector at the Ertl Toy Co. from 1975 to 1996.
Survivors include 3 children: Janet Singsank, of New Vienna, Lori Connolly, of Marion, and Pat Singsank, of Burlington; grandchildren: Rachel Besch, Melissa Kauder, Matt (Kristi), Logan (Courtney) and Quinton Hoefler, and Carrie (Doug) Jackson; great grandchildren: Lauren, Ava and Erica Jackson, Declan and Kaliope Kauder, Liam and Emma Hoefler, Aden Besch-Finn, Blake Pergande and Waylon Lumley; a brother, Theodore (Norma) Klein, of Clinton, NJ, and in-laws: Marina Klein, of Dubuque, Eileen Dingbaum, of Dyersville, and Jane Singsank, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, in 2018; a son, Joe Singsank; a grandson, Eric Connolly; siblings: John Klein, Marcellus Klein, Dolores (Werner) Sigwarth, Eldon (Clara & Betty) Klein and Aloysius (Joanie) Klein; in-laws: Delores (Ray) Hirtz, Dr. Clarence Singsank, Gilbert (Mercedes) Singsank, Marce (Harry) Steffen, Irvin (Virgie) Singsank, and Mae (Alphonse) Pasker and Alver Dingbaum.
The family would like to thank Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque (especially Jeanette) for their loving, compassionate care of Mom.