Daniel Lee Biermann, 61, of Dubuque, died peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Luther Manor.
Friends and relatives of Daniel may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where friends also may call after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with services following at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Schueller will be presiding. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
He was born in Dubuque on June 20, 1958, to Robert and LaVonne (Jaeger) Biermann. He grew up in Farley. He was a 1976 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, and a 1977 graduate of the electrician program at Northeast Iowa Technical Institute in Calmar, Iowa. He eventually moved to Dubuque, and was employed at Universal Electric from 1978 until 1997, as well as Patterson Heating, Cooling and Fireplace Gallery and Brissey Realty. He also worked security at Mount Carmel and ran his own business, Digital Connections.
Daniel was best known for his wit and sense of humor that could always put a smile on your face. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, along with spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa (Corey) Schulz, of Waseca, Minn., and Ashley (John) Garde, of Dubuque; his parents, Robert and LaVonne Biermann, of Farley; a brother, Jeff (Jean) Biermann, of Cascade, Iowa; two nieces, Amy (Adam) Hoffman, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Trisha (Mitch) Knipper, of Earlville, Iowa; his beloved dog, Molly; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Geri Ray (Ralph) Clemen; his maternal grandparents, Emil and Mildred Jaeger; and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorothy Biermann.
