Annette Medow Barrash, passed away July 26, 2019, at Oaknoll Residence in Iowa City, Iowa, at age 95.
Ann was the daughter of William and Emma (Berngard) Medow. She was born on the West Side of Chicago and attended Austin High School. Ann very much enjoyed her childhood with her brothers, Arthur and Martin, cousins and friends. She attended the University of Chicago, where she majored in mathematics and psychology, and she worked at the Orthogenic School. And she met Meyer Barrash. They married in 1945. She taught elementary school in Hyde Park, and they started a family. A big family. When they moved to South Shore and she was raising children, she no longer taught but began her career in community activism. She was involved with the Citizens’ Schools Committee, Project Head Start, South Shore Open House committee, and Democratic Credentials Challenge in 1972 as a delegate to the Democratic Convention for Chicago’s 2nd Congressional district.
When Meyer retired, they moved to rural Hanover, Illinois, and later to Dubuque, Iowa. Ann continued to strengthen individuals and communities — like helping start SADD (Students Against Driving Drunk) in Hanover, and becoming the first Jewish president of Dubuque Area Congregations United, an interfaith organization.
Ann was an exceptional woman — not because she was so smart (though she was that) but because of her vision and drive to make the world a better place. She volunteered extensive time and energy to develop models for lifting people up and for bringing people together. Ann was dedicated to improving opportunity for all and influenced her children and others to do good work themselves. Though she could be political and strategic — being a delegate to the 1972 convention was perhaps easy compared to managing a household with her children — a strength was her grand ability to engender goodwill with her deep heart and warm ways.
Ann is survived by her six children, Michael, Warren (Kris), Kip (Charlotte Kanavich), Joe (Kris), Jane and Sarah (Eric Wilson); and seven grandchildren, Emmie, Nathan, Nick, Cooper, Seth, Ike and Anna. She was preceded in death by her husband Meyer Joseph Barrash and her two brothers Martin and Arthur Medow.
If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be no public services.