Paul J. “Jack” Papin, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on July 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by his kids and wife. To honor Jack’s life, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at the Tri-State Veterans Memorial Plaza at a later date. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Paul’s family.
If you do not know “Jack” let me tell you the rest of the story ... Jack was born on October 24, 1936, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, a son to Raymond “Ray” Paul and Madeline Catherine (Duehr) Papin. Jack’s patriotism to both his country, and moral beliefs in defending our Constitution, were instilled in all aspects of his core family values, service to his country and work ethics. No matter where he went and who he encountered, you knew where he stood.
After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Jack honorably served his country with the United States Navy during the Korean War. He continued to carry his core values and patriotism forward throughout his entire life and was not only a longtime member of the Dubuque American Legion Post #6, but he also had the privilege of serving as the Sr. Vice Commander Adjutant with the VFW Post #9663. He proudly received the “Veterans of Foreign Wars” award of commendation for Meritorious and Distinguished Service.
Upon completing his service to our great nation, Jack began his 40 year civilian career with Dubuque’s Local #125 Plumbers & Steamfitters Union as a Plumber/Pipefitter. He worked both locally and traveling for many years on the road across the span of the United States. In addition, he devoted his time to the Dubuque City Plumbing and City Mechanical Boards for many years, sharing his wealth of knowledge and giving back to his community.
Those who knew Jack, realized he loved to tinker with many projects and involved either himself and/or his children in other activities that he was passionate about. Jack was first and foremost though a devoted family man. His military service protected the freedoms which would allow his family to grow and prosper, of which he encouraged all to never forget. His natural abilities in construction made it possible for Jack to provide for his family as they grew, while passing on his true grit work ethics along the way.
Jack’s determination to love and nurture them from his heart was what truly brought him joy. He was united in marriage to his lovely wife, Nancy S. Sajdak, on June 3, 1978, in Chicago. They have been blessed with 41 wonderful years together, and today Jack’s children carry with them all of the lessons he relentlessly instilled within them through his words, thoughts and actions over the years.
His family was everything and thankfully he has left an abundance of memories which will bring some comfort in the days ahead. Jack has now surrendered his earthly pilot’s license for an eternal one. His project list is completed and peace is finally his after such a long battle. We will never forget all of the good that the world has experienced because of you Paul “Jack” and we will wait patiently in quiet sorrow for the day when we can hear your voice once again. Godspeed Paul, Godspeed Good Sir and God Bless.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Paul include his loving wife of 41 years, Nancy Papin, Dubuque; his 6 adored children, Kristine Harrison, Cindy (Bob) Renne, Angela Papin-Wheeler, Michael Papin, Greg (Margarita) Papin and Matt (Jenny) Papin; his 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and one sister.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Anthony “Tony” Papin; his sister, Roberta (Clough) Madigan; and his in-laws, David and Joan Sajdak.
Paul’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their loving and professional care and support of Paul, and his family over the last 13 months. May God bless you all for your compassion and kindness.
