DUBUQUE, Iowa — Paul Richards, 70, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Paul was born in Joliet, IL, to Don and Betty (Fowler) Richards. On July 29, 1972, he married Pat and they had three amazing daughters. After serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Paul became a specialist in the diesel industry. He continued to learn and adapt his skills to a variety of challenges throughout his career, most recently serving as a consultant for John Deere under his own private business. Outside of work Paul enjoyed the game of golf, both playing it and watching it from his recliner with his eyes closed. He was an avid napper and would only share his recliner with his favorite granddaughter, Evelyn. He enjoyed simple pleasures in life, usually consisting of Scotch, Whoppers, and Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food ice cream. Although Paul preferred the comfort and solitude of home, he seemed to run into friends everywhere he went.
Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pat (Moline) Richards, of Dubuque; daughters, Lindsay Richards (Patrick Ganley), Kerri Richards and Emily Richards (Benjamin Weinert); a granddaughter, Evelyn Manning, all of St. Charles, MO; a sister, Carol Sowa, of Plainfield, IL; and brother, David Richards, of Cape Girardeau, MO.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty (Fowler) Richards; a sister, Linda (Richards) Larkin; and a brother, John Richards.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Veteran’s Freedom Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Donations can be made online at http://www.veteransfreedomcenter.net.