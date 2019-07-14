BELMONT, Wis. — Debbie K. Atkisson, 62, of Belmont, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Southwest Health Center in Platteville.
A visitation will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., where there will be a time of sharing at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Debbie K. Atkisson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Debbie was born on August 15, 1956, in Galena, Illinois, daughter of Charles and Carol (Greiner) Womack. She was united in marriage to Darrel Atkisson on May 19, 1990, in Platteville. Debbie worked at Land’s End for many years where she was an inspector. She and Darrel enjoyed camping, especially at Blackhawk Lake.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Darrel; two children, Michael Werner and Amanda (Andy) Degraeve; two grandsons, Aiden and Alex; her mother, Carol Womack; three sisters, Julie Kittoe, Becky (Bob) Brandenburg and Jeneen Womack; one brother, Al Womack; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lisa Womack, Dawn Womack, Lynn (Jack) Dailey and Lonn (Joyce) Atkisson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles; brothers, Gary and Brian “Bubba” Womack; and nephews, Cody Womack and Aaron Gregory.