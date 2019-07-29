WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Michael H. Hess, 65 of Worthington, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, after a brave battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Mike was born on September 21, 1953, to Henry and Clara (Weber) Hess. He grew up on a farm in Worthington with his three siblings. He continued farming in Worthington with his brother Pat while raising his family. Mike enjoyed watching sports and getting together with friends and family playing card games. Later in life, he enjoyed playing golf and looked forward to playing the many courses in the area. Being a grandpa was a big highlight in his life. Mike had an infectious smile and laid back attitude. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Survivors include his children. David Hess. of Chandler, Ariz., Casey (Becky) Hess, of Earlville, Jennifer (Brian) Akerberg, of Ely; grandchildren, Amber, Austin, Lexis, Easton, and Emmett; siblings, LuAnn (Pat) Putz, of Dyersville, Kenneth Hess, of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; sister-in-law, Dianne Hess, of Dyersville; half-sister, Jane Pettinger; and half-brother, Dick (Nancy) Hess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Mae and Henry; stepfather Richard Tobin; brother, Patrick; and sister-in-law, Wendy Hess.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ennoble Nursing Home and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their support and kindness toward Mike through his illness. He always had good things to say about both places during his stay.