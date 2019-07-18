LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Randy Robert Nebel, 47, of Long Island, N.Y., passed away on July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, Nicole, Renee and Gary.
Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Grandview Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive in Dubuque, with a Celebration of Life directly following services.
Randy was born in Dubuque on June 27, 1972, the son of Roger Nebel and Carol (Chaloupka) Nebel. Randy was an accomplished gymnast, and power floor tumbling was where he excelled. Randy was a national level competitor and one-time Olympic hopeful, until he was injured. He went on to become an exceptional coach and performer. He performed at the 2002 Winter Olympic Games’ Opening Ceremonies in Salt Lake City with his team, Anti-Gravity. Randy performed in many other events including the Opening Segment on NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Broadway Bares, Anti-Gravity’s Crash Test Dummies, Anti-Gravity Boots on Ice and the Anti-Gravity “Fly High” Show, where he would bungee jump from 40 feet over a giant crowd, then turn a consecutive aerial somersault routine. He later went on to perform stunts in movies like the Disney’s Hollywood hit “Enchanted,” and train some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Ryan Reynolds.
Randy served as both a coach and a mentor to hundreds of gymnasts, many of whom also rose to national level competition. Randy was both a trained dancer and accomplished gymnast from his mother’s Nebel’s Dance and Gymnastics Club in Iowa. He attended Illinois State University, where he also coached. He was as talented as he was handsome, as courageous as he was humble and as congenial as he was kind. He understood the importance of teamwork, and was always happy to share his knowledge.
Aside from his Anti-Gravity credits, he leaves behind a large legacy in Dubuque and NYC, as a head coach for girls’ gymnastics teams at Nebel’s, Chelsea Piers, NYC Elite Gymnastics and Infiniti Elite. He no longer needs his phenomenal talent and powerful legs to “fly high forever.” Randy’s impact on lives goes far beyond that of his immediate surroundings. His legacy will be carried forward by others — by all the lives he positively touched, like the hundreds of others whose lives would never be the same without him.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Nebel; and siblings, Kyle (Meleah) Nebel, Kim (Gail) Nebel, Mike (Nancy) Nebel, Steve (Louise) Nebel, Dawn Bandy (Joe Gahan) and Eric (Beth) Nebel; 13 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Nicole (Morgan) Brian Caggiano.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Nebel; great-niece, Angel Bandy; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.