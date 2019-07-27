Elfie M. Danz, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Cornelius L. Donovan, Cascade, Iowa, formerly of rural Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Alfred Dugan, Garber, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, Hansel Cemetery, rural Garber. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Ruth Eastlick, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Wis.
Shirley Einsweiler, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Galena Elks Lodge.
Mark A. French, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the church.
Arthur E. Hoffman, Potosi, Wis. — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. today, British Hollow Cemetery, Potosi Township, Wis.
Martin F. Kieler, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Moday, July 29, Immaculate Conception Catholic Chuch, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28 and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Beatrice J. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the church.
Judith M. Lippman, Boscobel, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Julie A. Noble, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Loren Foster American Legion Post, Lamont, Iowa.
Jeannine I. Schreck, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1:30 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
Hilda M. Shade, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.