Louis E. “Louie” Kartman, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Manor Care.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury, with Pastor Paul Amlin officiating. Following the service, there will be a procession to the Veterans Memorial Plaza with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and other Dubuque veterans groups. Private family burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury and also after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church until time of service. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Louie was born on November 14, 1931, in Grant County Wisconsin, the son of Gerald and Lela (Rech) Kartman. He served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and on October 10, 1953, he married Ramona J. Meredith in Dubuque, Iowa.
He worked as a truck driver for various Dubuque companies and was an independent operator-owner for 40 years. He was a member of the VFW, Marine Corps League, American Legion and Men’s Breakfast at Lord of Life.
Louie was the founder of Veterans Memorial Plaza; founding member, with his wife Ramona, of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury, Iowa; and on behalf of their church they did mission trips to Texas and Mexico. Louie also enjoyed fishing and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife. Ramona Kartman; children, Scott Kartman, Lori (David) Burrows, both of Dubuque, LouAnn DeMoske, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kari (Jim) Hamilton, of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Curt (Pam), Kalee (Trown), Matthew, Ryan (Kara), Christopher (Holly), Natalie and Emily; along with five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his new nephew Dale, who spent the past year listening to Louie’s stories of family and the Korean War.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents; two sons-in-law; two brothers, Bob and Howard; two sisters, Eunice Brooks and Erma Jean Jobe.
The family would like to thank Pastor Paul, Manor Care nurses and staff and Edna from Hospice of Dubuque for all their care, kindness and compassion.