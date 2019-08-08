Shirley Darlene (Frye) Sutherland, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, at the Coronodo Health Center, Phoenix, Arizona, after a lengthy illness.
Shirley was born on Feb. 9, 1933, to Arthur Edwin and Geneva Leona (Erickson) Frye and lived all her younger years in Clayton, Iowa, until graduating from Garnavillo High School as Valedictorian in 1950.
She is survived by her son, James (Michelle) Sutherland, a grandson, Ian Sutherland and a granddaughter, Kayla Sutherland, all of Phoenix; a sister, Doris Jean Tigges, of Dubuque; niece, Kim (Don) Pins and family, of Dubuque, Iowa; nephews, Rick Tigges, of Dubuque, Jeff Frye, of Poway, Calif., Jay (Christie) Frye and family, of San Gabriel, Calif., and Tim (LyAnn) Frye and family, of Escondido, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, John Sutherland; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marlys Frye; and nephew, Randy Frye.
Private services were held in Phoenix, Arizona.
Memorials may be given to the Clayton Lutheran Church, send to Vicki Spiker, 26027 Lace Ave., Garnavillo, Iowa 52049.