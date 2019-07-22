CUBA CITY, Wis. — Eugene J. Gates, 81, of Cuba City, Wis., died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, Wis., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Burial will take place at the Jenkinsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.melbyfh.com.