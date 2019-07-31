SAVANNA, Ill. — Donna Lou Flack was a loving Mother, Spouse, and caring teacher throughout her life. At the age of 90, Donna passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Javon Bea Hospital, in Rockford, Illinois.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Community United Church of Christ, followed by a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Community United Church of Christ, Savanna, with Pastor Niel Shoffner officiating. Inurnment will be in the Savanna Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Donna’s honor to savannaveteransmemorial.org/donations.html. Family and friends are invited to share in Donna’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.