FARGO, N.D. — Thomas E. Devaney, 64, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo.
Private family services will be held on Sunday, August 11, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Tom was born January 31, 1955, in Dubuque. He was the son of Richard and Patricia (Manahl) Devaney.
