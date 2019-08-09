MONONA, Iowa — Gary Linn Smith, 77, of Monona, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Erika Kielstrup as the officiant. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa.