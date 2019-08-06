WATERLOO, Iowa — Dave Quint, 57, of Buckingham, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 1, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born September 10, 1961, in Dubuque, son of Alfred and Anne Sadler Quint. He married Janice Fischels on September 9, 1989 in Waterloo. In May, Dave celebrated 30 years with Advanced Systems and served many sales and supervisory roles until he was promoted to President/CEO in July, 2012. Dave was active in the Copier Dealers Association as well as the Business Technology Association, where he served as National President from 2015 to 2016 in addition to receiving their Volunteer of the Year award in 2014. He was a member of the University of Northern Iowa Panther Scholarship Club, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 2011.
Dave was an avid Jimmy Buffett fan. He was a long-time trampoline judge, an active 3rd and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and took pride in his garden, deer hunting and fishing.
Survivors include: his wife; two daughters, Kayla (Jamie) Myers, of Waterloo, and Ashley (Matt) Walters, of Cedar Falls; a granddaughter, Lucy Walters; his siblings, Phyllis (Pat) Cerone, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Mary Kay Kelchen, of Temple Hill, Ray (Joyce) Quint, of Dubuque, Gloria (Mike) Reiter, of Cascade, Joan (Bob) Randall, of Palm Desert, California, and Linda Aschtgen, of Cascade.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be an 8 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to the church or the UNI Panther Scholarship Fund.
