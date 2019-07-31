GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Joan White, 80, of Guttenberg, died July 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg. Funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, with Rev. Marvin Bries officiating. In Lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorials be mailed to 419 N. Second St., Guttenberg, IA 52052. Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa, is assisting the family.