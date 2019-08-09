DUBUQUE, Iowa — Randall Francis Brehm, 40, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Deacon Robert Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Randy was born on April 30, 1979, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Shirley (Schreiber) Brehm. He worked at Haynes Kennels and Dubuque Greyhound Park. Randy was an avid Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He followed his favorite teams to all major events including bowl games.
He is survived by his father, Joseph Brehm; brother, Wayne (Vanessa) Brehm; sister, Karen (Maurice) Dunne; nephews, Ian and Ethan Brehm; and his niece, Anna Brehm.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; and a brother, William “Billy” Brehm.
In lieu of flowers a Randall F. Brehm memorial fund will be established.