MARION, Iowa — Faye Domer Neal, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday July 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from congestive heart failure.
Her visitation will be held at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Luncheon following at the church. Inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at 4 p.m. Murdoch Funeral Home, of Marion, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Faye was born February 19, 1925, to Ivan and Clara (Nielson) Domer on a farm near Springville, Iowa. She was the third of seven children. Faye attended North Star Country School and graduated from Springville High School in 1942. She attended the State Teacher’s College (UNI) and earned a teaching certificate. Faye taught six years at various country schools. On June 10, 1949, she married Floyd Douglas Neal at Prairie Chapel Methodist Church in rural Marion. They farmed for 25 years north of Marion. After raising 5 children, she returned to teaching at the Springville Elementary School. While teaching second graders full time, she also attended Mount Mercy and earned her BA in Education. Faye retired after 22 years in 1989. She then volunteered as a reading aide at Wilkins Elementary for 10 years. Faye enjoyed traveling, flowers, garage sales and preparing holiday meals for her family.
Faye is survived by her children, Steven (Sherry) Neal, of Marion, Elizabeth “Ebby” (Clark) Whitford, of West Union, Mark Neal, of Kansas City, Missouri, Patricia (Robert) Rolwes, of Epworth and John (Lynn) Neal, of Epworth; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Donna (Melvin) Wraspir, of Roseville, Minnesota, and George (Nancy) Domer, of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; grandson, Christopher Neal; and siblings, Laurence Domer, Edith Weller, Barbara Domer and Zona Stripe.
