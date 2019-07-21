Carol Marie (Cupps) Maas, 60, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
Carol was born on December 11, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald “Jerry” and Virginia Cupps. She attended Wahlert High School in Dubuque. She married Donald “Dino” Maas on July 11, 2000.
Carol worked at Dubuque Golf and Country Club for 29 years until her health wouldn’t allow it. She was courageous and strong as she fought cancer since 2009. She was so strong that she was on hospice twice, but now she is no longer suffering. She loved going to zoos, Wisconsin Dells and fishing.
She is survived by her husband, Donald “Dino” Maas; her daughter, Tina (Chris Somers) Jellison; her son, John “Jake” White; grandchildren, Cody and Haley Jellison and Spencer White; stepchildren, Amanda and Austin Maas; two step-grandchildren; and her mother-in-law, Helen Wernke; her siblings, Jim Cupps, Gene (Vickie) Cupps, Joe (Sheree) Cupps and Jackie (Dave) Kieffer; along with nieces, nephews and many in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law, Minor Maas, and step-father-in-law, Don Wernke.
Special thank you to Melissa and Nichole from Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care; also thank you to the management and staff at Dubuque Golf and Country Club for their kindness throughout the years during this difficult process.