Mark W. Bader, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Platteville Free Methodist Church Sonshine Center, 350 E. Furnace St., Platteville, Wis.
Jerry Bollman, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, First Baptist Church, Waukon.
Mary Bries, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Joseph’s Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church hall, Garnavillo.
Mildred A. Conzett, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Daniel G. De La Cruz, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, and after 12 p.m. noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Raymond DeNeve, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Evelyn D. Dunn, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Albert C. Fleming, Edgewood, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Community Room, Edgewood Library.
Sister Dolores Grasse, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. today, at the motherhouse.
James Hanson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary P. Lux, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Key West, Iowa. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today at the church.
Michael J. O’Connell, Dubuque — Prayer Service: 3:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeanette B. Plowman, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Sheila Mae Ridgeway, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Helen M. Sinsank, Dubuque — Services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home 750 12th Ave., Dyersville, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the chapel.
Vivian C. Waechter, Linconln, Neb., formerly of Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Terry L. White, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.