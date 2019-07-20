PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Charles H. Altepeter, 86, of Prairie du Chien, died July 18, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, with interment later at the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.