DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Betty L. Kuepers, 91, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, with Rev. Bernie Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where the parish wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church before the service.
Betty was born on April 16, 1928, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the daughter of Oscar and Florence (Bode) Slaats. She married Jerome Kuepers on June 1, 1949, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1999. Jerry and she ran Kuepers Bar for 50 years. Betty was a devoted wife and mother. There was nothing more important than her family, and she spent many hours babysitting her grandchildren. Betty was a member of Holy Ghost Parish for 70 years, Holy Ghost Council of Catholic Women and Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed Chicago Cubs games and traveling.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Gary) Leibfried and Laura (Mick) Meyer, both of Dickeyville; her sons, Luke (Kay) Kuepers, Dickeyville, Mark (Kathy) Kuepers, Hazel Green, and Matthew (Kim) Kuepers, Green Bay; her daughter-in-law, Chris (George) Kuepers, Dickeyville; a sister, Julitta Rokusek, Dubuque; two brothers, Merlin (Doris) Slaats and Roger (Mary) Slaats, both of Cuba City; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her son, John; her brother, Guerdon (Donna) Slaats; and a brother-in-law, Jack Rokusek.
Thank you to the staff at Epione Pavilion and Hospice of Dubuque for their special and loving care of Betty.
