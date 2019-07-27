PEOSTA, Iowa — Ann L. Smith, age 66, of Peosta, IA, completed her earthly journey on July 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Ann’s life, family and friends may gather together from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for her Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta, IA. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Ann’s family.
Ann was born on October 29, 1952, in Dubuque, to Lyle and Louise (Hanenberger) Marting. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and eventually met and married her soulmate, Joe Smith. They’ve been blessed with 47 years together, 3 children and 7 grandchildren. The couple has run the family business, Splendid Valley Nursery, together for many years. Her keen eye for innovation, combined with her natural intellect for common sense solutions were definitely an asset to their success.
Ann was an avid runner and fan of physical fitness. She was always content to spend a little time tending to her flower gardens. Ann was a genuinely kind and gentle soul who shared her love and empathy for others in a truly generous fashion. The world is a much better place because of the 66 years Ann walked among us. We will miss her deeply and dearly and continue to embrace the beautiful legacy she leaves behind until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Ann include her husband, Joe Smith, of Peosta; her children, Peter (Sherry Russell) Smith, of Portage, MI, Emily (Chris) Habel, of Bankston, and Kallie (Nick) Welter, of Rickardsville; her 7 grandchildren, Xavior, Audrey, Madelyn, Owen, Abigail, Ray and Vincent; her sisters-in-law, Carole Marting, of Scottsdale, AZ; Cindy Booth, of Kansas City, KS; Sue (Tom) Batell, of La Crosse, WI; Ann (Kevin) Grogan, of Cascade, Martha Smith, of Dubuque; her brother-in-law, Jack (Maria) Smith, of Bankston; along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ann was preceded in death by her: parents, her brother, Allan Marting, her parents-in-law, Joe and Kay Smith, and her brother-in-law, Steve “Gomer” Smith.
Ann’s family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all of their family and friends, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Shirley and Julie, for all of the love and support they’ve provided to Ann, and her family.
