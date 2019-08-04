Elizabeth L. “Betty” (Arthofer) Donahue, age 82, of Dubuque, was called home suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home, with her loving husband and son by her side.
To celebrate Betty’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Betty was born on February 7, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Peter and Charlotte (Finzel) Arthofer. Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Joseph Donahue, on January 28, 1956, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. She was always a hard worker, and was employed with Brown Publishing for 28 years, until health issues led to her retirement in 1996. Betty was a homemaker at heart and loved caring for her family and keeping her home neat and orderly. Talking to her sister-in-law, Joyce, on the phone was something she looked forward to daily. Betty also enjoyed spending her Sunday afternoons watching NASCAR, rooting on her favorite drivers, Jeff Gordon and after his retirement Joey Logano. Beyond a doubt, Betty’s greatest joy was found in time spent with Joe, the boys and especially the grandchildren. We are deeply saddened at losing Betty so suddenly, but take some comfort in the knowledge that she is now resting peacefully, free of the health challenges she has faced so bravely these past years.
Those left to cherish Betty’s memory include her husband of 63 years, Joseph “Joe” Donahue, Dubuque, IA; her son, Roger Donahue, Dubuque, IA; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Freking, Dyersville, IA; her grandchildren, Trevor Donahue, Tanner Donahue, Mike McDonald and Jennifer Donahue; her great-grandchildren, Jordan Donahue and Jayden Donahue; her siblings, Chuck Arthofer, Jim (Judy) Arthofer and Mike (Maize) Arthofer, all of Dubuque, IA; a brother-in-law, Richard Burns, Des Moines, IA; and a goddaughter, Tina Burns, Des Moines, IA.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Jim Donahue and Mike Donahue; her siblings, Rosie (Ben) Greenwood, Elsie Burns and Boniface “Bunny” Arthofer; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Arthofer.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
