Louis J. Meyerhoff, 87, of Dubuque, and formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Per Louis’ wishes, his body has been donated to the University Of Iowa Department of Anatomy. Private family services will be held at a later date. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family.
He was born in LeRoy, Minn., on June 8, 1932, son of Louis and Minnie (Lamprecht) Meyerhoff. He received his education in the Elma, Iowa schools. On September 22, 1951, he was united in marriage to Betty Mae Roethler at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Elma. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2012.
He was employed as the manager of the Great Plains Supply Company in Elma, and later as manager of the Great Plains Supply Company in Bernard, and later worked with Red Jacket Pump in Davenport, Iowa. He loved woodworking, spending time with family, telling jokes and going fishing.
He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Maquoketa, Iowa.
He is survived by three children, Sheila (Richard) Martens, of Lime Springs, Iowa, Karla (Brian) Leichty, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Brenda (Tom) Huff, of Cascade; a son-in-law, Ed Voves, of Elma; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Wanda Ward, of Charles City, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Keith Roethler, of Elma.
He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Voves, on April 20, 1989; a son, Bill Meyerhoff, on July 16, 2011; a great-grandchild, Willow Mae Ferrel; a brother-in-law, Bob Roethler; four brothers; and five sisters.
Louis’ family would like to thank the entire staffs of Shady Rest Care Center and Above and Beyond Hospice, as well as Sherry Kelchen, for all the compassionate care given to Louis.
