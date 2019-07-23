Ethel M. Thoma, 79, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, with a wake service to follow. Mass of Christian Burial for Ethel will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steve Garner as celebrant. Entombment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Born in Dubuque on October 16, 1939, she was the daughter of Fred and Thelma Bahl Ehrlich. On May 14, 1960, she married Richard Thoma, the love of her life, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. She was lovingly devoted to him during their 59 years of marriage.
Ethel was a homemaker, and also worked at Mount St. Francis and Vendors. She was a graduate of I.C. Academy. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and quilting and sewing clubs. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and making doll clothes, especially for her granddaughters, and making homemade candy at Christmastime with her family. She always looked forward to family reunions. She just enjoyed life and had a smile for everyone.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; one son, Rich (Lynn) Thoma, of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Gina Weber and Jordan (Melissa) Weber; three great-grandchildren, BreeLyn, Olivia and Griffin Weber; siblings, Mark (Lois) Ehrlrich, Linda Ehrlich, Paul (Bernice) Ehrlich, Barbara Gaul, Norbert (Nancy) Ehrlich, Dolores (Cletus) Ambrosy, Marilyn (Richard) Borgerding and Vince Ehrlich; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Tom (Rosie) Ehrlich; Robert (Ina) Hohmann, Carl (Frances) Pfeiler, Ernie Ehrlich, Dianne Ehrlich, Fritz Ehrlich and Daniel Gaul.
A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for their care.