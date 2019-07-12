Rita M. Riniker

EPWORTH, Iowa — Rita Mae Riniker, 84, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home.
Friends and relatives of Rita may call from 3 until 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, also at the funeral home. Services for Rita will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
Rita was born in Balltown, Iowa, on November 23, 1934, daughter of Vince and Lucille (Neuses) Rolwes. She received her education in the Balltown School. On September 29, 1953, she was united in marriage to Bernard Riniker at St. Francis Catholic Church in Balltown. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2013.
The couple farmed in the rural Epworth area. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was her priority, from changing diapers, doing laundry, house chores, farm chores and canning lots of food to feed her family. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth.
She is survived by 12 children, Gary (Cynthia) Riniker, of Bernard, Iowa, James Riniker, of Epworth, Christopher (Katherine) Riniker, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, Mark (Lorie) Riniker, of Farley, Iowa, Timothy (Cindy) Riniker, of Elkader, Iowa, Thomas Riniker, of Cuba City, Wis., Robert Riniker, of Greeley, Iowa, Bruce (Jeanette) Riniker, of Winthrop, Iowa, Luann Riniker, of Epworth, Lois (Jerry) Hammerand, of Sherrill, Iowa, and Bernard Jr. and Richard Riniker, both of Epworth; 23 grandchildren, Joe, Lisa, Marie, April, Crystal, Joanna, Adam C., Dennis, Brian, Aaron, Jeremy, Cheryl, Tyler, Jacob, Adam J., Alex, Alyssa, Amanda, Alexa, Jeff, Jordan, Jennifer and Julie; 41 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Raphael Tigges and John Denlinger, both of Dubuque; and a sister-in-law, Charlene Riniker, of New Vienna, Iowa.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two children (in infancy), Peter, in 1957, and Joanna, in 1973; one grandchild, Michael Riniker, in 1986; one great-grandchild, Aiden Schaffer, in 2013; two sisters, Ruth Denlinger and Rosemary Tigges; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jacob (Bernice), Arthur (Dorothy), Rosina (William) Loney, Anna, Stephen (Rose), Frances (Reynold) Steffen, Andrew (Coletta) and Otto.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.