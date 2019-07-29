SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Evelyn L. Sanderson, 94, of Shullsburg, Wis., died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis., where friends may call after 10 a.m. at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena, Ill. Friends may call Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, Shullsburg, where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
She was born February 12, 1925, in Elizabeth, Ill.,the daughter of Andrew and Marie (Berlage) Meyer. Evelyn was united in marriage to Elden Sanderson on June 24, 1952, at St. Mary’s Church, Elizabeth. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2010. They briefly lived in Galena and Dubuque before moving to Shullsburg and establishing Shullsburg Dry Cleaners in 1957. Evelyn worked alongside Elden in the business and became a well-known seamstress in the Shullsburg area. She also worked at the Shullsburg Home caring for the residents. She also was known for her cinnamon rolls and baked goods always sharing them with neighbors and friends. Family was very important to her as she hosted many holiday events for her children and extended families. She was active at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and its many organizations in addition to being a member of the original St. Vincent DePaul Society chapter in Shullsburg.
She is survived by three children, Janet (Roger) Glasgow, of Dubuque,; Mark (Charmaine) Sanderson, of North Prairie, Wis., and Gary (Ann) Sanderson, of Waukesha, Wis.; three grandchildren, Amy (Jesse) Engelkins, Kelli (Scott) Nicks and Alicia Sanderson; and two step-grandchildren, Rachael and Alyssa Boneck; and two great-grandchildren. Evelyn and Elizabeth Engelkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raynold; sisters, Calista Turpin and Eleanor, who died at birth; sister-in-law, Claire Meyer; and brother-in-law, Wallace Turpin.
The family would like to thank Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, where she made her home for the past four months, and Hospice of Dubuque for its compassionate care during this time. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com