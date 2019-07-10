Mary Jo Dalen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Dietz, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
June L. Eckstein, Cassville, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Cassville.
Joan F. Faherty, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon Saturday, July 13, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joyce Kienast, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg.
Sister Jeanette Landuyt, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
Mercedes G. Lynch, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Sister Vanna Rauth, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the motherhouse.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Lou White, Kearney, Neb. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and after 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.