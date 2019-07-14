MCFARLAND, Wis. — Carol Ann (Eickelkamp) Doerr passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Carol was born to Darrell and Shirley Eickelkamp, of Dubuque, Iowa, on May 28, 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Kevin Doerr, on December 10, 1977, in Dubuque. Carol and her family moved to McFarland in 1988.
Carol was a talented and artistic home decorator, and a wish granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for many years. She was instrumental in starting up the family car business in Stoughton, Wis.
The family enjoyed spending their time between their home in McFarland, their cabin on the Mississippi River in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, and their favorite vacation spot in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
Carol is survived by her husband of 41 years, Kevin, of McFarland; a daughter, Michelle (Eric) Peters, of Milwaukee; a son, Cameron (Sam), of Dubuque; her parents, Darrell and Shirley Eickelkamp, of Dubuque; sisters, Peggy Steffen, of West Liberty, Iowa, Karen (Tom) Wilson, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Susan Eickelkamp (Joseph Schmid), of Oregon, Wis.; sister-in-law, Pam (Chuck) Anderson, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by in-laws, Helen and Robert Doerr; a sister, Linda Eickelkamp; and her grandparents.
Her Celebration of Life will take place from 2 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Stoughton Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or a local humane society.