Jay A. Streinz, age 62, of Dubuque, was called home at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at home, following a long, hard-fought health battle that lasted many years. He fought a good battle and is now at peace.
To honor Jay’s life, private family services will be held. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Jay was born on December 30, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Andrew J. and Jeannette “Jan” (Selle) Streinz. He was the sixth born child of the 10 Streinz children. Jay grew up in a large family and always found a way to stand apart from his siblings. He enjoyed the company of his family (most of the time). Jay always enjoyed a good game of euchre, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears ... when they didn’t stink. Jay was a peaceful, private person who enjoyed his freedom and found happiness living a minimalist lifestyle. He lived life one day at a time with an easy-going attitude. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1975, and was a member of the United States Marine Corps from 1975 until 1979. Jay received his Rifle Marksmanship Badge and a Good Conduct Medal (No really, he did). He later attended NICC and Loras College.
Those left to remember his spirit and miss his mischievous smile include all nine of his siblings, Jim “Corky” (Corliss) Streinz, Sarasota, FL, John (Bonnie) Streinz, North Liberty, IA, JoAnne Schack, Chicago, IL, Joel (Stacy) Streinz, Nokomis, FL, Judy (Paul) Beck, Jerry (Cathy) Streinz, Julie (Don Jecklin) Van Zile, Janet Streinz and Jeff (Libby) Streinz, all of Dubuque; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannette “Jan” Streinz on November 29, 1997, and Andrew J. Streinz on November 4, 2002.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Camp Albrecht Acres, 14837 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa 52073.
Jay’s family would like to give a special thank-you to his wonderful neighbors, Dave and Suzie Carner, for all of the kindness, friendship and support they have given Jay over the years.
