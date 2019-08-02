Joseph Patrick Whelan, 53, of Corinth, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, doing something he loved, riding his bike on the Katy Trail in Denton, Texas.
Services were held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on Saturday, July 25, in Lewisville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made a college fund for his daughter, Ann Marie. Please make checks payable to Raymond James. On the memo line include: Ann Marie Whelan 529. Mail checks to Wealth Partners Alliance, 15455 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, Addison, Texas 75001
Joe was born on November 12, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa, a place that was still very special to him. Joe was a man with a quiet spirit, a contagious smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a very proud and dedicated father to his daughter Ann Marie who was his light of his life. Joe spent many years throughout his life in the restaurant business but later turned a passion into a business. The business, VJ Moto was born in Joe’s garage with the purchase and refurbishing of a single vintage motorcycle. Through hard work and perseverance he grew the business into a specialty shop offering services to customers worldwide. Joe loved riding his bike, fishing, going to NASCAR and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Pete and Mary Ann Whelan; his daughter, Ann Marie; his wife, Carol (Hartnett); children Brad, James and Dani McDaniel; his sisters, Julie Welsh (Stuart) and Shelly Cate (Tim); his nieces and nephews, Emma and Evan Welsh and Gabriella and Daniel Cate; along with many aunts; uncles; and friends who will all miss him dearly.