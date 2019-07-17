DAVENPORT, Iowa — Paul J. Allen was born in May 1939, in Green Bay, Wis. He died in his home in Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Greenwood; sons, Andy and Matt (Laia Jorba); four grandchildren, Alina, Thean, Jaiden and Naia; and 10 siblings.
He was predeceased by his parents, Norbert John and Agnes Cecilia Allen; and stepmother, Bev Allen.
Paul leaves a lifetime legacy of pursuing social justice and university education, and active efforts to help others become more human. He received his PhD in ecumenical studies at Aquinas Institute, and inspired countless students through teaching issues of social justice, liberation theology and the ethics of world religions in a long career at Loras College (1964 until 2005). He led and participated in direct encounters with inequality, poverty and injustice in Central America, Mexico, the Philippines, Cuba and under-privileged parts of the U.S. He spent summers and four sabbatical leaves actively working to redress social imbalances. For many summers, he and his family lived and worked at Camp Sacred Heart in Alamosa, Colo., serving underprivileged youth. He worked with the Jubilee Partners community, and he served with Witness for Peace in Nicaragua in 1985. After retiring, Paul continued at the Hope House in Dubuque, in Bolivia, on the U.S.-Mexico border and with projects initiated by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in Davenport.
At his request, Paul’s memorial service will be held later this summer so that those who come to honor him might celebrate his life more than mourn his death.