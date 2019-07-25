DELHI, Iowa — James M. Connolly, 61, of Delhi, Iowa, and formerly of Guttenberg and Cascade, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Delhi.
Services for James will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Friends and relatives of James may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, where a wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home prior to services at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Guttenberg.
