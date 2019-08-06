BERNARD, Iowa — Helen Kathryn (Otting) Laban, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Helen may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home. Services for Helen will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Garryowen, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke officiating. Concelebrating will be Rev. Paul Otting. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa.
Helen was born on December 20, 1919, to Joseph and Kathryn (Ressler) Otting and was the second youngest of 13 children. She attended St. Patrick’s school, Garryowen, and at age 19 married Andy Laban on September 26, 1939, at St. Patrick’s Church. He preceded her in death on January 11, 1986.
Helen was raised on a farm just west of Bernard and after their marriage, she and Andy raised their family of seven children on a farm near St. Patrick’s Church, North Garryowen, where they were lifetime members. Over the years they milked Brown Swiss cows, raised Shorthorn cattle, hogs, chickens, geese and crops for their livestock. Throughout her long life, she loved gardening and growing flowers of all different varieties. Spring was her favorite season when she could hunt mushrooms and fish for bullheads in their pond. She was also a voracious reader. She loved to bake breads and cookies, especially for her family whom she loved most of all. She was a 4-H leader for all of her children over the years and always looked forward to the Jackson County Fair. After Andy’s passing in 1986, she remained on the homeplace until she was 95. She spent the last four years at Shady Rest Care Center where she was well cared for and was known and loved by all for her quick wit, sense of humor and sweet demeanor. Helen lived a full and wonderful life, full of family and friends who will forever feel the impact of her love, wisdom, and devotion.
Helen is survived by her children, Shirley (Linus) McDermott, of Cascade, IA, Joe (Linda) Laban and Bob (Mary Lee) Laban, both of Bernard, IA, Kathy (Gary) Wosoba, of Monmouth, IA, Micki (Steve) Roe, of LeMars, IA, Bill (Janet) Laban, of Dubuque, IA, and Julie (Greg) Leytem, of Swisher, IA; she has 34 grandchildren; and many, many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; infant daughter, Mary Katherine; great-grand daughter, Amy Gavin; and great-grandson, Ryder Mendelke; five brothers; and seven sisters.
Thank you to Sherry Kelchen and the staff at Shady Rest Care Center for their wonderful care over the past 4 years. Also, thank you to Fr. Doug Loecke for his many visits.
