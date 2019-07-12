Sarah J. Thilmany

Sarah Jane Thilmany, 47, of Dubuque, passed away on July 4, 2019, at her summer home in Leisure Lake.
Sarah was born in Dubuque on October 28, 1971, the daughter of Donald and Lois (Van Drimmelen) Thilmany. She previously worked for the Channel Inn in Dubuque, and lastly was co-owner and manager of Lectric Lee.
Sarah loved spending all of her free time at Leisure Lake. She did all for others and put herself last, and was the best mother ever.
She is survived by her daughter, Sophia; her son, Gauge; her mother, Lois (Tom O’Dowd) Thilmany; her best friend and true love, Rod Miller; two sisters, Jean (Dan Leary) Thilmany and Laura (Glenn Williams) Franklin; her grandmother, Jean Van Drimmelen; her nephews, Charles, Miles, Alvin, Frankie and Parker; uncles, Bob (Rita) Van Drimmelen and Lee Van Drimmelen; and her aunt, Joyce Thilmany.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Donald; grandfather, Louis Van Drimmelen; grandmother, Bertha Thilmany; and her uncle, Robert Thilmany.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or towards the education of her daughter, Sophia. Memorials may be directed to Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hermann and the staff at Grand River Oncology, as well as Hospice of Dubuque, for all their wonderful care. Also a special thank you to Rod Miller for all of your loving care you provided to Sarah.
No public services will be held.
