HARPERS FERRY, Iowa — John Conway, 59, of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa. There will also be a one hour visitation before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wexford, Iowa, with Rev. John Moser as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Wexford, Iowa.