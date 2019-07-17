Thomas John Reilly, 81, of Dubuque, died on July 12, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by family.
Friends may greet the family from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Egelhof Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St. Msgr. James Miller will officiate. Interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Tom was born in Dubuque on October 21, 1937, to Justin and Madeline (Permantier) Reilly. He attended Cathedral Elementary School and graduated from Loras Academy. He continued his education at Loras College, class of 1959, majoring in physics. He married Judy Gavin on July 14, 1962, at the Church of the Nativity. Tom and Judy moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he began his career at Conservative Mortgage Company. They returned to Dubuque in 1966 when Tom joined American Trust and Savings Bank, where he worked for 25 years, helping many local businesses get off the ground. Following his career at ATSB, Tom became a senior officer at East Dubuque Savings Bank, from which he eventually retired.
Tom was a strong believer in service to community. He was very active with multiple Dubuque organizations, including the Jaycees (past president and life member), Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), Save Your Town Clock Committee, Dubuque Chamber of Commerce (Red Coats, SCORE), Dubuque Homebuilders, the Colts Youth Organization Board of Directors, Ride the Rail, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Serra Club and the Barn Community Theater. He was an active member of the Church of the Nativity, where he was a member of the Rosary Society, as well as an enthusiastic member of the Nativity choir.
Tom enjoyed performing in plays at the original Barn Community Theater and at the Grand Opera House. His first starring role was as Pseudolus in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” He also enjoyed performing in “Annie Get Your Gun”, “Anything Goes,” “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?,” “Oliver!” and many others.
Throughout his life, family came first for Tom. He was an avid golfer, and was proud of his Irish heritage. He loved family and loved a good joke—any excuse to share a laugh! His kids have fond memories of family trips with Dad at the wheel trying not to swear. He gave his family many memories by being the smile behind the camera. He was always quick to fire up the grill and compete at the fair with his award-winning chicken. Tom provided unwavering support to his family and friends. He instilled a sense of faith, family and community pride in those he touched.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; children, Mike (Maria), of San Jose, Calif., John (Eileen), of Janesville, Wis., Kevin, of Waterford, Conn., Colleen (John) Connor, of Lenexa, Kan., and Maureen (Patrick) Fleming, of Fox Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Christine Hanks, Andrew, Claire and Bridget Reilly, Meghan, Matthew and Molly Reilly, and Nate and Logan Connor. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jeanne (Leo) Walech; sister-in-law, Linda (Glab) Gavin; brother-in-law, Jim Rogan; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Jeannette Permantier and Pauline Hesselman; his in-laws, Francis and Rita (Heitman) Gavin; sister-in-law, Joanne (Gavin) Rogan; and brother-in-law, Paul Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dubuque or the Colts Youth Organization.
