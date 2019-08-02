FREEPORT, Ill. — Surrounded by his loving wife, Karen, and his family, Wayne Alden Greene, 71, of Freeport, IL, and formerly Mount Carroll, IL, passed early Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at the UW Madison Hospital, following a short but hard-fought battle with cancer.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where the rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. The burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena, where military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193.
Wayne was born August 19, 1947, in Galena, to Wilfred and Elma (Schuller) Greene. Wayne graduated from Galena High School in 1965 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He served in Vietnam in the infantry from February 1968 to February 1969. Wayne and Karen (Keleher) were united in marriage February 22, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, and had two children: Brian and Julie. In 1977, Wayne earned his teaching degree from Northern Illinois University and, in 1983, attained his master’s degree from NIU.
Wayne was a beloved and well-respected industrial arts and math teacher for 31 years in the Mount Carroll School District. He coached junior high boys basketball for 20 years. A dedicated husband, father, and brother, Wayne was kind and willing to lend a hand to those in need. Wayne was an active parishioner for 31 years and a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus at Saints John and Catherine Catholic Church in Mount Carroll and then joined St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church when Wayne and Karen moved to Freeport to be closer to family. Wayne enjoyed traveling with Karen, woodworking, reading, playing cards and golf, spending time with his friends and attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting activities.
Wayne is survived by his wife and best friend Karen, of Freeport, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; son, Brian (Nicole) Greene; daughter, Julie (Aaron) Katzenberger, both of Freeport; and grandchildren Thomas, Jennifer and Natalie Greene and Mariah, Brady and Marissa Katzenberger; siblings, Jeannette Koehler, of Lena, LaVerne Greene, of Galena, Ray (Lois) Greene, of Solon, Iowa, and Loran (Kathy) Greene, of Lena; and in-laws, JoAnn Ihm and Ron (Marilyn) Keleher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Marcellus and Irene Keleher; granddaughter, Madelyn Greene; infant sister, Shirley; sister, Geraldine Greiner; sister-in-law, Donna Greene; brothers-in-law, Lyle Koehler, Dan Reynolds and Ron Greiner; special cousins, Robert and Maureen Johnson; and nephew, Larry Koehler.
The family intends to establish a memorial in Wayne’s honor.
