Joseph B. Behan, 68, of Dubuque, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 3966 Asbury Road, in Dubuque. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, also at the church. Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.
Born in Manchester, Iowa, on May 31, 1951, he was the son of Joseph H. and Dorothy M. Behan. After his father passed, he was raised by his parents, Dorothy and Ray Francois. He was a 1969 graduate of Cascade Aquin High School. He attended one year of college at Divine Word Seminary, where he met Ann Wuertzer, of Centralia, and she stole him out of the hands of God. They fell in love, and were married June 3, 1972, in Peosta, Iowa.
Joe worked at Dubuque John Deere Works for 42 years. He retired in May 2014. He was a member of Grace Christian Church and the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman, and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke or a funny story, or to play a prank — all with a sly smirk on his face! Joe never knew a stranger, only a friend he hadn’t met. Joe also had a competitive side and, in fact, there is still a record showing that his daughter Colleen owes him $4.29 on over 20 years of cribbage! But he was always the first to give you a warm welcome and the best hugs!! Survivors include his wife, Ann; two daughters, Kerri (Shawn) Ries, of Dubuque, and Colleen (Bill) McDermott, of Peosta; two sons, Josh (Holly) Behan, of Sarasota, Fla., and Joe Behan, of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Marcus, Allie, Cody, Kassidy, Emma, Meghan, Billy, Josiah and Lyvia; his parents, Ray and Dorothy Francois, of Springfield, Mo.; five sisters, Ann Kluesner, Patti Speake, Rae Ellen Denker, Joyce Francois and Michele Roethe; three brothers, Michael Francois, Dennis Francois and Scott Francois; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws and a few outlaws, as well!
He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial has been established for the Dubuque Noon Optimist Club.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Police Department and Fire Department.
And as Joe always said, “Glad you got to see me.”
