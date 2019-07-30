George F. Willging, age 86, of Dubuque, was called home suddenly at 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home, with his loving wife by his side.
To honor George’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. To celebrate George’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
George was born on May 20, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Henry and Anna (Kregle) Willging. George was a proud graduate of Loras Academy and went on to school at Loras College, where he earned his teaching degree. He would devote his time and talents teaching math at Loras Academy and Wahlert High School before going to work with United Electric Company and eventually settling into his role at the John Deere Dubuque Works until his well earned retirement at age 59.
George was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Frances “Fran” Savary, on January 29, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. The two were blessed with 64 wonderful years and 8 adored children together. In his free time, George was a master fisherman. His happiest place was on the Mississippi River with his former fishing partner, Jimmy O, or his sons and grandchildren, Zach and Brian. He knew the entire landscape of the river from Guttenberg to Bellevue, and tracked daily river stages for over 60 years. George was also an accomplished musician, having sung and traveled with the Dubuque Chorale for 25 years. He was extremely proud of the fact that he sang with them at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He played the violin in the Dubuque Community String Orchestra and continued to practice for 30 minutes, twice a day, up to his current age of 86. When he moved to Oak Park Place, he and his wife, Fran, started the Oak Park Singers.
We are deeply saddened at the sudden and unexpected loss of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and will miss George more than words can ever truly express.
Those left to cherish George’s memory include his loving wife, Frances “Fran” Willging, Dubuque, IA; his 7 children, Steve (Kathy) Willging, Minneapolis, MN, Cathy (Fred) Peters, Atlanta, GA, Susan Troy, Dubuque, IA, Andy (Linda) Willging, Sherrill, IA, Joan Willging, Minneapolis, MN, Joe (Dawn) Willging, Iowa City, IA, and Paul (Dianne) Willging, Camanche, IA; his grandchildren, Kurt, Ryan, Allyson, Eric, Anna, Justin, Zach, Brian, Alexandria, James, Jeff, Jake and Abby; his great-grandchildren, Naomi, Ella and Parker; a brother, Tom (Pat) Willging, Freeport, IL; and a sister-in-law, Joy Willging, St. Joe, MI.
George was preceded in death by his parents; a son in infancy, David Willging; a great-grandson in infancy, Carson Willging; a sister, Pat Hebert; 2 brothers, Clarence Willging and Ronald Willging; a son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Troy; and his best friend, Jimmy “Jimmy O” Oberfoell.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
