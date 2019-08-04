DUBUQUE, Iowa — Carolyn A. Visser, age 74, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey suddenly on August 1, 2019, at Finley Hospital Dubuque, with her dear friend, Linda, by her side. To celebrate Carolyn’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Hadley Chapel on Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road, with Rev. Diane Christopher officiating. Family and friends of Carolyn may visit from 1 until 2 p.m. in Hadley Chapel. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa, IA, at a later date.
Carolyn was born on November 21, 1944, in Albia, IA, a daughter to Reanus and Opal (Hartness) Visser. Carolyn was raised to appreciate the gift of giving of herself for the good of others. This positive character trait developed quickly at a very early age and she soon became committed to spending her life in the classroom as one of the teachers her students would remember long into their adult lives. She had worked diligently towards her goal and, in 1966, she finally earned her degree and headed full steam ahead into the Dubuque Community School District. She lovingly invested over 40 years of her time and talents at Franklin School, Lincoln School, Table Mound School and eventually completed her career at Sageville School before retiring in 2007. Carolyn enjoyed every opportunity she had to work with her children and thankfully there have been many 1st and 2nd graders throughout the years who were truly blessed to be as cared for in their classroom during the day, as they were at home in the evening, when Ms. Visser was at the desk.
Carolyn was a kind and gentle soul who continually put others before herself. Her creative spirit was always on display and her zest for life came in 2nd only to her love and respect for family and friends. We will miss Carolyn more than mere words could accurately depict, but we also accept that we are absolutely blessed to have been given so many wonderful years to build lasting memories with her during Carolyn’s time with us. We thank you, Carolyn, for all of the generosity and love you gave so freely, and may the Lord keep you safe in His loving arms until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Carolyn include her friend and caretaker, Linda Schneider, of Dubuque, IA; their 3 fur babies, Snickers, Muffin and Lulu; her sister, Sally Hanson, of Seattle, WA; her sister-in-law, Sharon Visser, of Traer, IA; along with many nieces nephews and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phyllis (Larry) Smith; her brother, Lee Visser; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Don Hanson.
Carolyn’s family and friends would like to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital ICU for all of their professional care and compassionate support; above all Dr. Whalen, Carolyn’s faithful doctor for 36 years. In addition, we would like to acknowledge the mini-bus drivers who treated Carolyn with such kindness when transporting her to dialysis, along with all of the nurses and staff at Tri-State Dialysis who gave her such loving support.
Online condolences may be shared with Carolyn’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.