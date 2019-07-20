LANCASTER, Wis. — Mark A. French, age 58, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Anaheim, Calif., on March 8, 1961, the son of Robert and Donna (Senstad) French. Mark married Lorrie Kniseley in Belton-Temple, Texas, on July 18, 1987. On April 1, 1990, they moved to Lancaster, a place Mark called home ever since. He was a salesman at Skyline for 30 years, and recently worked at Forest River for seven years.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved to fish and garden. He was a master of taking care of his yard. His passion was building and flying remote-control planes, and he belonged to many RC clubs in the area. In his free time, Mark liked to take drives around the county in his sports car, and he loved to spend time with family and friends.
Mark is survived by his wife, Lorrie; two sons, Matt and Ben French; his mother, Donna French; siblings, Mike (Tammy) French and Lisa (Doug) Gaeddert; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert; a brother, Daniel; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Myrtle Senstad; and his paternal grandparents, Armand and Francis French.
A funeral rite service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Pastor Mark Hoehne and Father William Vernon co-officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, also at the church, where a 3:45 p.m. prayer service will be held. Visitation will continue from 12 p.m. (noon) until time of services on Saturday. A celebration of Mark’s life will follow services from 5 until 9 p.m. at Doolittle’s in Lancaster.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mark A. French memorial fund has been established.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is entrusted with his services.
