SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Dolores (Theodosius) Grasse, OP, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019. The remembering service will be there at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 9.
Sister Dolores taught in several high schools in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Alabama, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Iowa. She served as registrar and in other administrative positions at Edgewood College, Madison, Wis. (1970-1998). She was appointed secretary of the congregation (1998-2001) and served in other offices at the Motherhouse before joining the community at St. Dominic Villa in 2013. In 1933, Dolores was born in Sheboygan, Wis., to Theodore and Lucile (Pangier) Grasse.
She is survived by a sister; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican Sisters.
Behr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.