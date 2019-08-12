CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rita Mae (Weber) Leifker, 64, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, Wis., preceded by the parish wake service at 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, also at the church, with Fr. Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will take place at Nativity B.V.M. Cemetery in Menominee, Ill. The Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill., is serving the family.
Rita was born in Hazel Green on October 1, 1954, the youngest of 10 children, to Herman and Leonetta (Pfohl) Weber. She married Bob Leifker on December 8, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, Ill. Rita grew up in Galena, and graduated from Galena High School in 1972. Soon after, she started working at John Deere Dubuque Works. After marrying Bob, she moved to Cuba City, where they raised their four sons, and continued to work at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 2014, following 42 years of service.
Rita loved to travel. Shortly after retirement, she traveled to Italy with her sisters and cousins. She had so much fun there that she followed that with trips to San Francisco and Seattle, plus a Caribbean cruise. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She loved her grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed their visits. She enjoyed cooking, and was best known for her caramels at Christmastime, which she shared with many. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; four sons, Danny (Shelby), Bobby (Denise), Jeremy (Erin) and Jamie; nine grandchildren, Emersyn, Ellisyn Mae, Lily Mae, Miles, Will, Maggie, Jack, Jonah and Max; six siblings, Rose (Ira) Kunkel, Jim (Carol) Weber, Jean Redman, Joe (Cindy) Weber, Mary (John) Trannel, Nancy Miller (Jim Imbus); her in-laws, Wendell Comer, Merle (Pat) Leifker, Carol Leifker, Jeanne (John) Frantzen, Mary Kay Leifker and Marlene Derby; and very close family friends, Scott (Nila) Derby and Brenda McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Irene (Don) Budden and Janis Comer; one brother, John; and in-laws, Andy Redman, Mike Miller and Jim Leifker.
The following are Rita’s words: “Special thanks to Bob for all the kind and loving care; to Danny and Shelby for being there when I needed them, and for the many trips to bring the girls to brighten my day; to my siblings, Jim and Carol Weber, John and Mary Trannel, Nancy Miller, and Merle and Pat Leifker, for the many trips to Iowa City. Also, many thanks to my sons, Jeremy, Bobby and Danny, for their constant care during the last few weeks.”
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice of Platteville, Wis., for their loving and compassionate care over her last two weeks.
