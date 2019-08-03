Harry D. “Pops” Saunders, 72, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Harry was born December 17, 1946, in Brunswick, Missouri, son of Harry Lee and Ann C. (Jordan) Saunders. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards and dominos. Harry loved enjoying time with his kids, grandkids, and neighbors.
He is survived by four children, Marsha Saunders, Curt (Sherry) Saunders, Laura (Jay) Reding and Tyrell Saunders, all of Dubuque; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, William Saunders; and 13 siblings.
The family would like to thank Drs. Hermann, Kumor and Powers and their staffs, as well as his nurse, Travis, Racheal Bartle and the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital and St. Croix Hospice for all of their care.
