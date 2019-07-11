Patricia L. Wilming, 77, of Dubuque, passed away on July 8, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will occur from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friends may also visit from 9 until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.
Patricia was born in Dubuque on March 18, 1942, the daughter of Edward “Percy” and Mable (Strong) Lee. She married Wayne Wilming on June 18, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Patricia worked various jobs over the years, which included Cozy Corners, Eagles Supermarket, Betty Jane’s and Cremer’s Grocery Store prior to retirement.
She enjoyed family picnics at Eagle Point Park and Swiss Valley Park, traveling with Nancy and Gene Duwe, going to Cubs games, her cats, Younkers and her Irish heritage. She especially loved to go shopping (bumming) with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne; three children, Sherri (Dave) Turner of Dubuque, Mike (Linda) Wilming of Dubuque and Jeffrey Wilming of Rockford, Ill; grandchildren, Hillary Edwards, Samantha Trentz, Kayla Goedken and Garren Wilming; great-grandchildren, Lewis Edwards and James Goedken; and sisters, Nancy Duwe and Barb Durey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Dody, Mary Jane, Margie, Kenneth, Betty, Naomi, Jackie, Paul, Phyllis, Bobby, Jimmy and Donna.